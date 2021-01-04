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2/22/18 #MKULTRA: USA Undermined By FBI Divsion 5, M-Bird Media and Select Clergy #Q #HOLMSETH
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9 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
2/22/18 Timothy Holmseth has been proclaimed a Witness to the on-going proceedings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Human Trafficking and Child Sex Abuse. This was reported to me personally by Robert David Steele, Commissioner.
This is the link to the blog, Holmseth's video is embedded in it:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/mk-ultra-usa-undermined-by-fbi-divsion-5-m-bird-media-and-clergy-division5
Info on the Liddle Kidz organization:
https://steemit.com/pizzagate/@sandywhitewater/international-foundation-allows-adults-to-get-handsy-with-world-s-most-vulnerable-children
I appreciate your ongoing support for my channel. My hope is that we can build bridges of communication and transcend the obstacles of hatred and delusion they place before us. We, The People, have a Universal Right to Freedom, beyond all of the propaganda! Stand together!
Please support and spread the news on Timothy Holmseth. He has been fighting Pedogate for almost a decade and needs our assistance. https://www.writeintoaction.com
The Broward County school shooting false flag murderous event has all of the tells necessary to bring down a major portion of the Deep State based in Florida, but connected to multiple pedo-trafficking states and also international trafficking involving the vatican. We need to jump on this #PERFECTSTORM.
To support this freedom loving news platform:
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
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Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
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Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
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Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks so much to everyone who supports this channel, whether with words, prayers, well wishes, spreading the videos and with donations.
2/22/18 Timothy Holmseth has been proclaimed a Witness to the on-going proceedings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Human Trafficking and Child Sex Abuse. This was reported to me personally by Robert David Steele, Commissioner.
This is the link to the blog, Holmseth's video is embedded in it:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/mk-ultra-usa-undermined-by-fbi-divsion-5-m-bird-media-and-clergy-division5
Info on the Liddle Kidz organization:
https://steemit.com/pizzagate/@sandywhitewater/international-foundation-allows-adults-to-get-handsy-with-world-s-most-vulnerable-children
I appreciate your ongoing support for my channel. My hope is that we can build bridges of communication and transcend the obstacles of hatred and delusion they place before us. We, The People, have a Universal Right to Freedom, beyond all of the propaganda! Stand together!
Please support and spread the news on Timothy Holmseth. He has been fighting Pedogate for almost a decade and needs our assistance. https://www.writeintoaction.com
The Broward County school shooting false flag murderous event has all of the tells necessary to bring down a major portion of the Deep State based in Florida, but connected to multiple pedo-trafficking states and also international trafficking involving the vatican. We need to jump on this #PERFECTSTORM.
To support this freedom loving news platform:
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks so much to everyone who supports this channel, whether with words, prayers, well wishes, spreading the videos and with donations.
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