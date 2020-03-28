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Bretigne Shaffer - Author - Teaching kids Liberty at home
Freedom Hub Working Group
Freedom Hub Working Group
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5 views • March 28, 2020
Parents are stuck at home with the kids, and many are struggling to juggle telecommuting and homework. Bretigne Shaffer, former writer for the Asian Wall Street Journal and daughter of the late philosopher Butler Shaffer, believes this is the perfect time to use literature to introduce children to the big questions around liberty.

Shaffer has written two children’s fiction books that are grounded in libertarian ideals (without, she hopes, being at all preachy about it): “Annabel Pickering & the Sky Pirates” recounts the adventures of a young girl whose free-thinking scientist parents are abducted by the state; and “Urban Yogini: A Superhero Who Can’t Use Violence” tells of a superheroine who must fight state violence without resorting to violence.

She homeschools her own children and has recommendations for other works of literature to spark an early interest in the principles of liberty.
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libertyhome schoolingcovid 19
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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