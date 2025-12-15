BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Liberation of Pokrovsk - Rybar's review
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1340 followers
45 views • 2 days ago

The liberation of Pokrovsk - Rybar's review📝

During October, Russian troops, taking advantage of the inability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to organize a dense front line, penetrated deep into the built-up area of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmiysk). 

In the end, after more than two months of urban fighting, units of the Central Military District liberated the city and encircled the neighboring Mirnograd. 

🔻How did the assault develop? 

▪️They sought to gather in the city's built-up area, whose garrison remained relatively small. 

By October 6, advancing from the previously liberated Zverevo, the assault troops entered the territory of the Lazurny microdistrict. 

▪️In parallel with this, Russian units were intensifying attacks in the west of the city, deeply penetrating the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and beginning to intercept reserves and supply groups.

During the second decade of the month, Russian troops deployed an increasing number of reserves into the city and ultimately established control over the southern and western outskirts of Pokrovsk. 

▪️In the city center, fierce battles unfolded in the vicinity of the railway station, with individual assault groups breaking into the settlements of Dinazovy and Karakovsky.

▪️At the end of October, GUR units landed a landing force northwest of the city in order to stabilize the situation in Pokrovsk, but achieved nothing except a dubious media effect. In the end, of the 12 special forces, only one survived.

▪️After repelling the enemy's counterattacks, units of the Central Military District continued the offensive and established control over part of the city south of the railway, as well as liberated Gnatovka and Rog. 

▪️Over the next three weeks, the Russian Armed Forces dislodged the enemy from positions north of Pokrovsk and closed the encirclement of the garrison of the neighboring Mirnograd. 

By December 2, they finally established control over the built-up area of Pokrovsk and raised state flags in various parts of the city, as well as engaged in battles for Grishino, from where the Armed Forces of Ukraine regularly launched counterattacks on the positions of the Central Military District.

📌After the encirclement of Mirnograd, the battles shifted to the line Grishino - Belitskoe. From here, the enemy throughout the fall launched counterattacks in order to stabilize the situation in the agglomeration. 

Russian troops are trying to establish control over these settlements "on the shoulders" of retreating Ukrainian formations, which will allow the Central Military District to develop an offensive to another major city - Dobropillia. 


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
