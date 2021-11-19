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KEEP COMPLYING, IDIOTS!
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
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152 views • November 19, 2021
KEEP COMPLYING, IDIOTS!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QOtRSvUC2oIc/


Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity


An excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6M4St9
MrTruthBomb Presents - ROCKEFELLER [Everything wrong with our medical system]
https://rumble.com/vm7095-mrtruthbomb-presents-rockefeller.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm

MOCKINGIRD - How the CIA controlls all the information you get to hear
Social Page https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Archive: https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird https://jpst.it/2r76D

A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/trpqed

Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/


_____________________
Excellent Resource Links
no jab for me
https://justpaste.it/33u6q

Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity

A WEALTH of Covid Resources
https://airtable.com/shrEO0RzMcB8rZrYF/tblMiIv7fUu3s3iea

In depth Custom VAERS Dashboard
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1

Death by Vaccine LOTtery
http://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/08/death-by-lottery/

Deaths and Adverse Events by State per Million Vaccinated Persons for Covid-19 Vaccines
https://vaersanalysis.info/2021/11/05/deaths-and-adverse-events-per-state-per-million-vaccinated-persons-for-covid-19-vaccines/

====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
⁣[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
[JustPasteit] Archive https://justpaste.it/u/shane_st_pierre

[YouTube]
Anti-Disinformation 3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA9fHxOPxJHLhWV_9OWhb-Q
Anti-Disinformation3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3y3Z2xsLldmH7E8ELy0Rbw

( ° ͜ʖ͡°)╭∩╮
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotechscamdemic
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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