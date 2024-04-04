Morning Manna - April 4, 2024 - Matthew 7:15 The SERMON KNOWN AS THE 2 WAYS the sermon known as the 2 ways, the dedicate, in turkey in 1873
Warnings against false prophets are necessarily based on the conviction that not all prophets are true, that the truth can be violated, and the enemies of the gospel usually hide their hostility and try to insert themselves among believers.
