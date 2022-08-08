How the ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ targets FARMERS…and YOU

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Glenn Beck
Aug 8, 2022 The Senate passed a 740 BILLION DOLLAR package over the weekend, with Vice President Kamala Harris giving Democrats the last vote they needed. The bill is called the ‘Inflation Reduction Act of 2022,’ but Glenn explains why it likely will do the EXACT opposite. And not only could it hurt your wallet, but it may hurt your food, too. Glenn details parts of the bill that target American farmers and the farming industry, all in the name of climate change. The ramifications — many of which are already happening in Europe — could be HUGE: ‘This is really, very dangerous.’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9fd4FX5ux0