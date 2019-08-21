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Trump's possible tax cuts would benefit most Americans: Grover Norquist
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10 views • August 21, 2019
Americans for Tax Reform President Grover Norquist on the Trump administration considering various tax cuts in an effort to boost the economy and concerns about the U.S. economic outlook.
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