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Patrick Bergy, Hacking Mankind's Shadow and the events surrounding the arrest of journalist Millie Weaver, while uploading Shadow Gate
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36 views • April 13, 2022
Patrick Bergy talks about social media warfare and how Devin Nunes, Judge Jeanine Piorr and others ghosted Patrick after he provided them the intel to expose corruption.

Connect with Patrick:
Website: https://www.victimoftheswamp.com/author/victimoftheswamp_3fjg38/
Website: https://www.freedomstream.tv/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PatrickBergy65

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(NEW) Operation Shadow Gate: The American Awakening: https://amzn.to/3O8PNOY

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