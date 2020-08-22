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Wuhan holds packed post-COVID pool party
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58 views • August 22, 2020
TomoNews US, August 19, 2020
WUHAN, CHINA — The city of Wuhan is now known globally and for all the wrong reasons, and after a disturbing video surfaced online of a packed pool party, they're not exactly helping their case.
SOURCES: Dahepiao,
https://www.dahepiao.com/news1/yanchu/2018071339782.html
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WUHAN, CHINA — The city of Wuhan is now known globally and for all the wrong reasons, and after a disturbing video surfaced online of a packed pool party, they're not exactly helping their case.
SOURCES: Dahepiao,
https://www.dahepiao.com/news1/yanchu/2018071339782.html
TomoNews is your best source for real news. We cover the funniest, craziest and most talked-about stories on the internet. If you’re laughing, we’re laughing. If you’re outraged, we’re outraged. We tell it like it is. And because we can animate stories, TomoNews brings you news like you’ve never seen before.
Top TomoNews Stories - The most popular videos on TomoNews!
http://bit.ly/Top_TomoNews_Stories
You Idiot! - People doing stupid things
http://bit.ly/You-Idiot
Recent Uploads - The latest stories brought to you by TomoNews
http://bit.ly/Latest-TomoNews
Thanks for watching TomoNews!
Like TomoNews on Facebook ►► http://www.facebook.com/TomoNewsUS
Follow us on Twitter ►► @tomonewsus http://www.twitter.com/TomoNewsUS
Follow us on Instagram ►► @tomonewsus http://instagram.com/tomonewsus
Subscribe to TomoNews ►► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-TomoNews
Watch more TomoNews ►► http://bit.ly/MoreTomoNews
Visit our website for all the latest videos: http://us.tomonews.com
Check out our Android app: http://bit.ly/1rddhCj
Check out our iOS app: http://bit.ly/1gO3z1f
Get top stories delivered to your inbox every day: http://bit.ly/tomo-newsletter
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