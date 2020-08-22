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Wuhan holds packed post-COVID pool party
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58 views • August 22, 2020
TomoNews US, August 19, 2020

WUHAN, CHINA — The city of Wuhan is now known globally and for all the wrong reasons, and after a disturbing video surfaced online of a packed pool party, they're not exactly helping their case.

SOURCES: Dahepiao,
https://www.dahepiao.com/news1/yanchu/2018071339782.html

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