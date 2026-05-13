Even US senators admit Iran can keep Hormuz Strait closed for years - Sen Chris Murphy to Pete Hegseth

Even US senators admit Iran can keep Hormuz Strait closed for years



💬 “Ultimately it will be a political decision made by Iran,” says Democrat Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy. “It will be economic pressure that will create a political imperative inside Tehran to open the strait.”

🗣 “You are overestimating Iran’s willingness to cave based on economic pressure,” he tells Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.



Murphy points to estimates by the Department of War that indicate that Iran could hold out for years, stressing that the current plan is “a high-risk strategy.”

Adding what AIPAC posted today, bragging that Israel is choosing our next Gov't leaders:

AIPAC congratulates the pro-Israel candidates who won their primaries last night in West Virginia and Nebraska. More than 75 AIPAC-endorsed Democrats and Republicans have now advanced to the November election.

These results continue to demonstrate that support for America’s alliance with Israel remains both good policy and good politics, as millions of Democrats and Republicans elect pro-Israel candidates across the country.

https://x.com/AIPAC/status/2054644874595422516/photo/1













