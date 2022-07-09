GUARDIANS OF THE LOOKING GLASS – Project Looking Glass and the Future of Humanity. Exclusive interview with FRANK JACOB, Award-winning independent filmmaker/researcherOTHER WORLD GLOBAL RADIO TV PODCAST with Host, Sandra Sabatini



Frank Jacob is an international award-winning filmmaker, visual artist, musician, and composer. Having teamed up with US motion picture production company Screen Addiction, his current focus explores the frontiers of consciousness-raising subjects in the films "Solar (R)evolution', ‘The Klaus Dona Chronicles', and 'Packing For Mars’. Known for his enigmatic approaches, he has artistically realized many different subjects that would not ordinarily find their way into the audio-visual medium. As a lecturer, Frank’s multimedia presentations take his audiences deep down the rabbit hole into hidden history, transhumanism, artificial intelligence, secret technology, human evolution, timelines, and parallel worlds.

Interview Topic: GUARDIANS OF THE LOOKING GLASS – Project Looking Glass and the Future of Humanity.

What we cover?:

-Who is Frank Jacobs

-How did he learn about this group

-Who and what is the Guardians of the Looking Glass

-What is this Looking Glass Technology?

-Lastest NEWS from the Guardians of the Looking Glass as of 07/09/22

-How does their information affect humanity

-What timelines have been foreseen

-Events to come

-The 2030 Singularity, timelines, and outcomes.

-Can it be changed

-Can YOU make a difference

-Will you change it

-Time Wars

-Time Control

-We discussed Dr. David Anderson and the Anderson Institute

-Franks movies - Packaging for Mars, Solar Revolution, Tale of Two Timelines and so much MORE!

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