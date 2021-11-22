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Why Donald Trump Is Winning - Or Is He? | Scott Adams and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
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113 views • November 22, 2021
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3383/why-donald-trump-is-winning-or-is-he-scott-adams-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3383-why-donald-trump-is-winning-or-is-he-scott-adams-and-stefan-molyneux

On August 5th, 2015, Scott Adams predicted Donald Trump would become the next President of the United States. Scott Adams joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the thought process behind that early prediction, the power of persuasion, the difference between goal and systems thinking, his endorsement of Hillary Clinton - for his own safety, Donald Trump as a master persuader, Hillary Clinton upping her persuasion game and the possible solutions to problems facing the United States.

Scott Adams is the creator of the widely popular Dilbert comic strip that is published daily in thousands of newspapers across the world, he is the author of many bestselling books including “How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big: Kind of the Story of My Life.” Adams is also a trained hypnotist and an expert in the field of persuasion.

Order "How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big: Kind of the Story of My Life" now at: http://www.fdrurl.com/Scott-Adams-Still-Win-Big

Blog: http://blog.dilbert.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/scottadamssays

Breitbart: Robert Cialdini Likely Advising Hillary Clinton
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/08/16/dilbert-scott-adams-robert-cialdini-advising-hillary-clinton/

Social and Political Views of the Unaffiliated
http://www.pewforum.org/2012/10/09/nones-on-the-rise-social-and-political-views/

Freedom From Religion Foundation Survey
http://ffrf.org/images/SURVEYMONKEY.pdf

Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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