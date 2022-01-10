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5G CONNECTION TO COVID SYMPTOMS - VACCINE CONNECT'S US TO (INTERNET OF THINGS) 72777 - 575757
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291 views • January 10, 2022
5G is TROJAN-HORSED as a promise of high speed download and faster streaming, virtual reality, driverless cars(if you're dumb enough to believe or even want that BS); but the real truth is hidden, literally, under the R.A.D.A.R.(You realize that EHF is military RADAR frequencies).
Enabling the rollout of the smart-grid surveillance system while everyone's attention is on the FAKE-DEMIC. A vaccine can potentially connect us to the Internet of Things! (I'm still on the fence with that last statement but 5G is definitely a WEAPONS, TRACKING and Personal CONTROL SYSTEM to list a few.)
72777 - 575757
Enabling the rollout of the smart-grid surveillance system while everyone's attention is on the FAKE-DEMIC. A vaccine can potentially connect us to the Internet of Things! (I'm still on the fence with that last statement but 5G is definitely a WEAPONS, TRACKING and Personal CONTROL SYSTEM to list a few.)
72777 - 575757
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