7 Deadly Sins (part 4 Lust) - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep. 72

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Jan 26, 2023

Lust is the most pervasive sin in all of western culture, but how does the Church define "lust?" Why is it considered a Deadly Sin? Hear Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, discuss what the Catechism calls “disordered desire for or inordinate enjoyment of sexual pleasure.” He will also talk with Maria Vargo, the actress who portrayed St. Faustina in the play titled “Faustina: Messenger of Mercy.” They will discuss how Divine Mercy helped Maria turn her life over to God.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 72: 7 Deadly Sins - Lust vs. Chastity.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kREU_hFPJ94



