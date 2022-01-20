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Professor Peter McCullough MD talks about the dangerous covid vaccines
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276 views • January 20, 2022
Hi in this video I have some short videos to share from professor Peter McCullough MD regards the covid death jabs and how dangerous they are ( check out more videos about him on Brighteon.com) God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
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