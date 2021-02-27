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WHAT DO YOU CALL HIM? 2.26.2021
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30 views • February 27, 2021
Several topics in this video. The LORD has so many names and they are all glorious! Jesus, Savior, Lord, Yeshua, Messiah, King of Kings, LORD of lords, Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty GOD, The Prince of Peace, Everlasting Father Faithful and True, Healer, Redeemer, and my favorite - THE WORD...and so many more! Whatever name you use (and they're listed throughout the Scriptures), just be sure He is the One you follow all the rest of your life! Hi Everyone! Including a link to a few resources.
Lawrence and David Wagner videos: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLd9WAjaxtOm92o3GQl1oNA/featured
Bibleresources.org for a list of the Names of The Messiah
our website: vickyandchuck.com
Link for prayer requests (good until 3.01.2021) https://forms.gle/SQiLymWn4dsksojY9
Facebook women's group: Meet Him At The Well (send a request to join)
Donations:
paypal.me/DesignByVicky
or
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
Lawrence and David Wagner videos: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLd9WAjaxtOm92o3GQl1oNA/featured
Bibleresources.org for a list of the Names of The Messiah
our website: vickyandchuck.com
Link for prayer requests (good until 3.01.2021) https://forms.gle/SQiLymWn4dsksojY9
Facebook women's group: Meet Him At The Well (send a request to join)
Donations:
paypal.me/DesignByVicky
or
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
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