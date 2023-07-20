NIGHT SHADOWS 07192023 -- Remote View Time Travelers and the Kill Shot Disclosure of Aliens VERY near. Just ask Chuck Schumer

The escalation towards WW3 continues and the West keeps pushing Russia into a corner from which they must either surrender or fight. It is now obvious that Ukraine is the tool of the Globalists to bring this about, and now plans have been discovered from long ago to confirm this scripted operation of Russia's total destruction. Prophecy indicates that America is attacked and all but destroyed in a sudden nuclear attack. Then we have a major turn in the UFO/Alien acclimation project that indicates the "arrival" is close at hand. Along with all of that we have the Sun and its movement towards the "Kill Shot" as seen by remote viewers and we are watching this develop now and more...
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241
Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
THE LOCKSMITH by Stewart Best just $24.95: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=X49LZKR8K6LAE
FREE!! DARKLIGHT : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
Substack: https://stewartcbest.substack.com
https://larrywtaylor.substack.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.