© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
✡️ AIPAC leader boasts of influence over top Trump natsec officials in leaked audio obtained by @MaxBlumenthal
At a closed AIPAC session, the group's CEO explained how they cultivated special "access" to Rubio, Waltz, and Ratcliffe
Full audio & report: https://thegrayzone.com/2025/04/09/aipac-access-trump-natsec-officials-leaked/
Source @Retards Of TikTok
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/