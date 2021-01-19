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Trailer for Upcoming Video: Astrology, Treason, and the PEA
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806 views • January 19, 2021
This video trailer has been brought to you courtesy of Dr. D, founder of the latest public advocacy grassroots movement, The PEA. Please stay tuned for his next video entitled, "The Future of Astrology, Treason, and the Creation of the PEA." (January 2021). Please SHARE SHARE SHARE!
Songs featured in this video are "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen, and "25 Minutes to Go" by Johnny Cash.
Songs featured in this video are "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen, and "25 Minutes to Go" by Johnny Cash.
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