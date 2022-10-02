Russia annexes 15% of Ukraine; Putin calls West 'Satanic'(He's right) hails Russian anti LBGTQ values

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Russia annexes 15% of Ukraine; Putin calls West 'Satanic'(He's right) and hails Russian anti LBGTQ values. Tells reprobate, perverted, sick, morally twisted, homosexuals, they can leave Russia. WORLD CONQUEST THROUGH WORLD JEWISH GOVERNMENT http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/przion2.htm Australia's jewish problem
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LnQ4odMKdr8&t=364s