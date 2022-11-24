X22 REPORT Ep. 2933a - Breaking Away From The [CB] Has Begun, This Is Just The Beginning

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2933a - Nov.23, 2022

Breaking Away From The [CB] Has Begun, This Is Just The BeginningCA is moving forward with the green new deal, all eyes are on CA as the state implodes. The UN is pushing fear about the world being over populated. Biden playing the game and moving forward with student cancellation. NY restricts cryptocurrency, meanwhile El Salvor moves away from the [CB].

