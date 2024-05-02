Create New Account
Genocide Joe Says he will Always Defend Free Speech - At Univ of Alabama - Zionist and Pro-Palestine Protestors Agree on one thing ; )
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 13 hours ago

Genocide Joe says he will always defend free speech. Here is what we have to say.

Biden managed to get the Zionist and Pro-Palestine protestors to agree on one thing.

Both opposing sides gathered in front of the University of Alabama chant:

- Fuck Joe Biden!

Keywords
iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank

