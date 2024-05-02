Genocide Joe Says he will Always Defend Free Speech - At Univ of Alabama - Zionist and Pro-Palestine Protestors Agree on one thing ; )

Genocide Joe says he will always defend free speech. Here is what we have to say.
Biden managed to get the Zionist and Pro-Palestine protestors to agree on one thing.
Both opposing sides gathered in front of the University of Alabama chant:
- Fuck Joe Biden!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.