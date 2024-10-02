BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
All white Countries Falling Under Weimar Conditions Crushed Economies Extermination
WeWereLiedToAboutWW2
WeWereLiedToAboutWW2
143 views • 7 months ago

Warning Violence.    Same old Globalist Judaic Game plan they have used MANY TIMES. They infiltrate countries, destroy hosts culture,import violent immigrants,destroy jobs,start wars for profit,print money and drain money from country and pocket it,cause racial anger,then totally crushes the country with poverty, crime homelessness,sickness,stress,starvation,war etc.Gods chosen? NO SATAN'S CHOSEN. I suggest you all warn others or there wont BE NO AMERICA VERY SOON.  I think it's Worse than Mike says, he ignores the fact that we are under a Jew Coup and they intend to kill us all. Thank you for watching.

cultural marxismasianstart warsplanned genocidejews planjudaiccrush economyjoe roagan
