Dr Tom Cowan - The alleged Virus which is Identical to Normal Cell Structures (Banned on Youtube & FB)

Starts at about 3:35 minutes.

People, you have no excuse for ignorance after this:

- Explains that the electron microscope images being called "viruses" are actually the RESULT of regular cellular breakdown and NOT the cause of it, just like the presence of fireman at a fire are the RESULT of a fire and NOT the cause of it.



- The really bizarre thing is, that so-called scientists will show an image of this cellular soup breakdown, point to a piece of it and say, "that little piece within all this soup of debris is the 'virus'", and THEN go on to their next step which they claim "isolates" what they pointed to, yet proceed to NEVER separate the piece of cell debris they pointed to from the soup yet call it "isolation" non-the-less. In other-words, they're the "scientists" are full-of-debris. Keep in mind, to fool others, like you and me, they CONTINUE to USE the IMAGE with the pointer to the PIECE of debris within a soup of other debris which they NEVER isolated and say, "see, we isolated THAT...".



- Dr Cowan then proceeds to use THEIR logic and methodology to prove that unicorns exist. :) Yes, this should be seen by everyone.



- Proves that the images of microscopic particles of what is being CALLED SARS-COV-2 (Corona Virus) are identical and indistinguishable from cell debris particle images taken from any given point in time past or present. It's like two high altitude images, one of the streets of New York and the other of the streets of Los Angeles, then pointing to the little specs on both images of the streets and saying, those are cars; okay, I'm with you so far, right? - There's clearly no way to identify the make or model of the cars so all you know is that they are cars; makes sense. But then a "scientist" comes along, points to one and says, that one is a 1996 Chevy Lumina - so apparently Los Angeles has a Chevy Lumina infestation... I mean hey, "scientists" are never wrong, they're the "experts".



- Coins new phrase, "Centers for Deceit and Corruption" (CDC)



- Exposes that everything about "SARS-COV-2 Corona Virus" originates from an image which is a fraud.



- Answers some interesting questions



- What's now going on is a battle between two different paradigms of biology(this is important):

1) The long standing and current eugenicists view of biology is that DNA controls who we are and what we do, that we are mere victims of it, and that we are made of cells, molecules(DNA) and atoms(note: the atom THEORY is an ancient belief connected to the Kabbalah which is essentially occult sorcery - aka Opposing God)

2) And the other competing view is that DNA in itself does nothing, but that the chromosomes within are actually antenna which collects electromagnetic energy from thoughts, feelings, sight, sound, sun moon, other frequencies, essentially input from the overall environment(including water, air, chemicals...) we live in, which causes a specific expression(shape & makeup) of the DNA which effects our physical conditions; IE. Wellness or Disease. (liken this to sound frequencies on fine sand which creates different patterns depending on the frequencies)



- They want to inject us with specific kinds of toxins which de-tune our bodies from what God intended them to be tuned to. Their goal is to tune us into their system of control via electromagnetic waves(using the new 5G and soon 6 & 7G) Eph 2:2 "Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience" (Satan is "the prince of the power of the air")



- Since we've confirmed that there is no SARS-COV-2 "virus", then there can be no SARS-COV-2 "spike protein", therefore, if there is the presence of A "spike protein" in someone, and it is basically impossible to have an airborne spike protein because it's very unstable outside of a controlled environment, ie. body or lab; THEN, it must have been INSERTED into the body very quickly from a controlled condition, IE. a "testing swab", or previous "vaccine" injection (probably from one of the NUMEROUS vaccine injections that the mindless sheeple haphazardly have put in them, like the "flu" shot for example.) Don't be angry at me, I love the sheeple, why do you think I spend soooo freakin much time trying to show them the truth?



- There is evidence to show that 5G frequencies do cause symptoms which are attributed to Covid-19



- Where did they get the model for the corona virus originally? Answer: "They made it up."



- Changing the environment, changes how your DNA is expressed. Environment = Thoughts, feelings, emotions, food, water, air, electromagnetic frequencies...



- Talks about the "blood-brain barrier", or the lack of any evidence that such a thing even exists.