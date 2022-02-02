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VD 2-2 Untied Patriots AZ Feb 2nd 2022
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10 views • February 04, 2022
United Patriots AZ "Term Limits, Yea or Nay" Wednesday Feb. 2nd, 2022 Meeting (Doors Open at 6:45pm) Location: Val Vista Academy 4120 S Val Vista Dr. Gilbert AZ 85297 (Link) TERM LIMITS, YEA or NAY Don't miss our next meeting on Wednesday, Feb 2nd. Our own Shane Krauser will be leading the full hour long discussion on Term Limits. For decades, conservative circles have advocated term limits. But is it consistent with the founder's vision of a republic? Is it in line with liberty and the principles of popular sovereignty? Shane will lead a debate on this issue at what will most certainly be a stranding-room only event. Come join us! As always, this is a free event. Doors open at 6:45 PM. Spread the word and mark your calendars! Get there early, we're expecting a full-house! Bring your friends, family, and neighbors (dessert will be served). "This year we will learn the principles of freedom found in the U.S. Constitution in a way you've never witnessed before. Bring your friends and family! The tide is shifting, our best days are ahead!" Speakers: Shane Krauser: has been called by many “the best instructor of the Constitution in the country.” He served as a trial attorney for 14 years, taught Constitutional Law for over 15 years at three different AZ colleges, and taught at the Phoenix and Glendale police academies for more than 10 years. Shane was a radio talk show host for three years, toured and shared the stage with Glenn Beck for 18 months, and testified in front of US Congress. Shane has conducted over 2000 speaking engagements on liberty around the world, including Mexico, Peru, and Canada. WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 2nd 2022 WHERE: Val Vista Academy ADDRESS: 4120 S. Val Vista Dr., Gilbert AZ 85297 DOORS OPEN: 6:45 PM START TIME: 7:00 PM PARKING: Please park in school parking lot just off Val Vista NOTE: If you’d like to set up a table during the event, for your organization or even a political candidate, please email us. Warmest Regards, Jeffrey Crane Co-Founder United Patriots AZ (480) 313-9696 www.unitedpatriotsaz.com - Website [email protected] - Email https://t.me/joinchat/9zGwfkNL0bQyOTQx - Telegram Channel https://t.me/joinchat/fy0RMG-DO5ZlODAx - Telegram Chat Room MAAP REAL TALK SHOW
Producer Camera George Nemeh
Producer Camera George Nemeh
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