What's the Best Hollow Point Ammo for EDC?

For $20 off your next ammo purchase, go to https://ammo.com/youtube (a special deal for our viewers)!
Share video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3BKqbXh6XLY
Picking the right self-defense ammo is critical for stopping the threat and making sure you don't have over-penetration. However, with so many different styles and brands of personal defense ammo on the market, it can be confusing to some shooters which is the best.
Although most self-defense ammo is pretty good, some stands above the rest in terms of terminal performance, ballistics, expansion, and stopping power.
In this podcast, Chris and Dave discuss their top favorite JHP ammo for concealed carry and self-defense. Furthermore, they dig a bit deeper into several new types of bullets that are hitting the market and how they can be just as effective at defending your life or your loved ones.
Read the original article here: https://ammo.com/best/handgun-ammo
#selfdefense #ammo #ammunition
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.