© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Construction of working free energy generator
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
610 views • November 27, 2020
Just remember fanning and ventilation as motors tend to get hot. Flywheel, the heavier
and bigger, the better. Without the flywheel the effect does not manifest. Adding more flywheels and motors is possible from one single motor source. This version presented here is a lower power one so better solution is to watch my newer 40kW Emergency Generator video on this channel. There the real power lies!
and bigger, the better. Without the flywheel the effect does not manifest. Adding more flywheels and motors is possible from one single motor source. This version presented here is a lower power one so better solution is to watch my newer 40kW Emergency Generator video on this channel. There the real power lies!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.