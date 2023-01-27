1.26.23: JUSTICE IS TARGET. RUSSIA, PHARMA, ELECTIONS, PLANDEMICS, BALLOTS. PRAY! [MIRROR]

[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️

https://rumble.com/v27a7hc-1.26.23-justice-is-target.-russia-pharma-elections-plandemics-ballots.-pray.html



😁 Boost Your WiFi Speeds By Up To 300Mbps 😁http://www.boostthewifi.com

Get Up To 50% OFF Today Click Here ^^^

—————————————

ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/

—————————————

My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————

MUSIC

Tyson James drops a new track - Bodies 🔥 https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/44180





Jim Breuer Nashville FULL COMEDY SPECIAL | Jim Breuer and John Rich Perform LIVE At General Flynn and Clay Clark’s ReAwaken America Tour https://rumble.com/v274go6-jim-breuer-nashville-full-comedy-special-jim-breuer-and-john-rich.html





Russian TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov, does not mingle his words when speaking about German’s decision to supply Ukraine with tanks. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/31234





These words are spoken by a man who has been fighting for Donbass for almost nine years. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/31254





Wow! They’re really trying to convince everyone that dying suddenly from a blood clot has always been the norm! https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/31228





🇦🇺 MP of South Australia Alex Antic on the way the global elite plans to exploit pandemics and climate change to bring in totalitarian measures of control. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/31169





Even pro vaccine "intellectuals" are starting to admit that those who chose to distrust the government and refuse to comply with manipulation, coercion, https://t.me/PepeMatter/14089





MCRC Vice Chair Shelby Busch testifies in front of the Arizona Senate that on Election Day, tabulators failed at 235 TIMES the Election Assistance Commission’s regulated failure rates. https://t.me/patriotartsfarm/17404





Thanks

@stella_immanue shedding https://t.me/QWO17/62455





ICYMI, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers called out Big Pharma this week and says he was cast a villain because of his stance on COVID: https://t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l/4112





———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/





➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow





➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/





➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/









🧿 RELAY BY 🧿

■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv











