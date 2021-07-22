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The Blackhole of Being #Broke vs Government (Biden Bucks) Heroin
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1 view • July 22, 2021
With the Democrats and Joe Biden paying people to stay home and not go to work, it is upending our economy, and robbing people of the dignity working and growth. Having been broke after college like many people I can assure you that I would not have worked nearly as hard and diligently if somebody had been supplying my basic needs and it would've robbed me of the opportunity of succeeding economically and growing in my life.
Therefore we have to put an end to the wine box and re-open the economy, pandemic or whatnot.
#broke #freemoney #welfare
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Therefore we have to put an end to the wine box and re-open the economy, pandemic or whatnot.
#broke #freemoney #welfare
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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