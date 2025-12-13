2025-12-13 blessed are the rich, blessed are the beautiful, blessed are the popular, blessed are they who go along to get along - read description

Blessed are you if you are rich, if you are popular, if you are beautiful, if you are a good church girl, if you are a responsible babylonian who works and pays their taxes;

blessed are you if you conform and go along to get along, blessed are you if your christ is the fake christ, blessed are you if you participate in the holiday initiations.

Blessed are you if you conform into the image that is cast and projected for you to conform into.

Blessed is the wide and easy path, and blessed are they who walk on it.

Blessed are you if you become an influencer to help lead others on the wide path.

Blessed are the babylonians.

Blessed is the trinity, and blessed is the sacred mother mary.

Blessed are you, and your birthday.

Blessed, blessed, blessed are you if you gain the whole world! and have many friends and a great family.









or...





Rev 18:2 And he cried mightily with a strong voice, saying, Babylon the great is fallen, is fallen, and is become the habitation of devils, and the hold of every foul spirit, and a cage of every unclean and hateful bird.

Mat 24:5 For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ (this is the way of christ); and shall deceive many.

Mat 24:11 And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many.

Mat 24:13 But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.

Mat 11:12 And from the days of John the Baptist until now the kingdom of heaven suffereth violence, and the violent take it by force.

(the religious have always warred against God, and they attempt to take the kingdom that they themselves shall see no part in...but, who will you follow?)









Psa 1:1 Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful.

Psa 1:2 But his delight is in the law of the LORD; and in his law doth he meditate day and night.

Psa 1:3 And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper.

Psa 1:4 The ungodly are not so: but are like the chaff which the wind driveth away.

Psa 1:5 Therefore the ungodly shall not stand in the judgment, nor sinners in the congregation of the righteous.

Psa 1:6 For the LORD knoweth the way of the righteous: but the way of the ungodly shall perish.





Rev 16:15 Behold, I come as a thief. Blessed is he that watcheth, and keepeth his garments, lest he walk naked, and they see his shame.

Rev 14:12 Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that keep the commandments of God, and the faith of the christ Yahusha.

Rev 21:7 He that overcometh shall inherit all things; and I will be his God, and he shall be my son.

Rev 22:14 Blessed are they that do his commandments, that they may have right to the tree of life, and may enter in through the gates into the city.





Exo 20:20 And Moses said unto the people, Fear not: for God is come to prove you, and that his fear may be before your faces, that ye sin not.

1Pe 4:12 Beloved, think it not strange concerning the fiery trial which is to try you, as though some strange thing happened unto you:

1Pe 4:13 But rejoice, inasmuch as ye are partakers of Christ's sufferings; that, when his glory shall be revealed, ye may be glad also with exceeding joy.

Mat 10:34 Think not that I am come to send peace on earth: I came not to send peace, but a sword.

Mat 10:35 For I am come to set a man at variance against his father, and the daughter against her mother, and the daughter in law against her mother in law.

Mat 10:36 And a man's foes shall be they of his own household.

Mat 10:37 He that loveth father or mother more than me is not worthy of me: and he that loveth son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me.

Mat 10:38 And he that taketh not his cross, and followeth after me, is not worthy of me.

Mat 10:39 He that findeth his life shall lose it: and he that loseth his life for my sake shall find it.





Rom 12:1 I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service.

Rom 12:2 And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.