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THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL PART 6 of 17
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335 views • February 18, 2021
In My Opinion The Ultimate Redpill Made by Janet Ossebaard (The First Six Parts)
Part 6 ... about Henry Kissinger, Population Policy, the UN and its many NGOs, the UN Population Fund, Population Control, forced abortions & sterilizations, and Planned Parenthood and Margaret Sanger.
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Part 7 will be released next week. 17 Parts in total.
Parts 1 - 6 of this excellent series maybe viewed here:
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/fc40c8cb-0b88-42a0-9d9e-7d2d78263479
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Enrique Naveda, Foxwinter
Join our Q-Anon group for free: https://t.me/joinchat/JOILTFPFqsc_YCDIOiWzMg
If you liked this part, please support our work via https://www.valcabal.nl/
FOLLOW JANET ONLINE:
https://twitter.com/JanetOssebaard
https://clickly.uk/JANETOSSEBAARD
SUBSCRIBE TO FALL CABAL ON BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ws4fMTn6yNc7/
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Part 6 ... about Henry Kissinger, Population Policy, the UN and its many NGOs, the UN Population Fund, Population Control, forced abortions & sterilizations, and Planned Parenthood and Margaret Sanger.
By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
Part 7 will be released next week. 17 Parts in total.
Parts 1 - 6 of this excellent series maybe viewed here:
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/fc40c8cb-0b88-42a0-9d9e-7d2d78263479
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Enrique Naveda, Foxwinter
Join our Q-Anon group for free: https://t.me/joinchat/JOILTFPFqsc_YCDIOiWzMg
If you liked this part, please support our work via https://www.valcabal.nl/
FOLLOW JANET ONLINE:
https://twitter.com/JanetOssebaard
https://clickly.uk/JANETOSSEBAARD
SUBSCRIBE TO FALL CABAL ON BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ws4fMTn6yNc7/
Disclosure Library
u
t
c
h
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