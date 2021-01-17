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BREAKING - Trump Blindsides Democrats! Sends Shocking Letter To Pelosi & Authorizes Self-Destruct Disclosure!
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1341 views • January 17, 2021
Justus reads a letter from President Trump to Speaker Pelosi and attaching his recent Executive Order. The President has also ordered release of the Declassified documents relating to the last 4+ years under which he was under intense investigation and impeachment before and during his presidency.
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Video location: https://rumble.com/vcujh5-trump-blindsides-democrats-sends-shocking-letter-to-pelosi-and-authorizes-s.html
Rumble Vide Channel: https://rumble.com/c/RestrictedRepublic
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January 15th, 2021
By: Justus Knight!
Gab: https://gab.com/restrictedrepublic
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/restrictedrepublic
Codias: https://www.codias.com/profile/restrictedrepublic
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/RestrictedRepublic/posts
Restricted Republic: https://restrictedrepublic.com
REEDOM OF THE PRESS Must Continue! 14 Days FREE OFFER!!
Join www.restrictedrepublic.com now and you heard us right…14 Days, on us, to check it out absolutely for FREE!!
Now available on Roku, Apple, Android or Amazon apps!
On today’s broadcast:
Trump just blindsided the Democrats putting them into a self-destruct mode unlike anyone expected to see. A blazing letter was sent to Nancy Pelosi that details her and the Democrats biggest nightmare with lines drawn between them and China. If that wasn’t enough however, he then authorizes the release of a stack of documents that will turn the Democrats on one another…this is beyond classic Trump, this is truly a triggering of an absolute implosion of the Democrat party.
God Speed and God Bless,
Justus Knight
Join Us At The Following:
Referenced Sources:
https://www.usnews.com/news/national-news/articles/2021-01-14/national-guard-at-capitol-authorized-to-use-lethal-force-in-aftermath-of-mob
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2021/01/14/parler-claims-amazon-repeatedly-asked-if-president-donald-trump-joined-platform/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjsIdM9oL1w&;feature=youtu.be
https://redstate.com/jenvanlaar/2020/10/23/267736-n267736
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/11/17/2020-25459/addressing-the-threat-from-securities-investments-that-finance-communist-chinese-military-companies
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/comey-scoffs-at-barr-testimony-claims-surveillance-is-not-spying
https://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2018/05/stop-it-stefan-halper-wasnt-spying-on-trump/
https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/10/1862/1048/HALPER-SUBPOENA.jpg?ve=1&;tl=1
https://spectator.org/not-this-time/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/jan/3/steele-dossier-was-hillary-clintons-insurance-poli/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/senate-intel-fbi-steele-dossier-russia-investigation-report
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/more-russiagate-documents-set-for-release-senate-source-says
https://meaww.com/who-is-john-sullivan-utah-activist-arrest-capitol-riot-anderson-cooper-interview
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ngDik0yCCk&;feature=emb_logo
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/text-letter-speaker-house-representatives-president-senate-011321/
----------------------------------------
Video location: https://rumble.com/vcujh5-trump-blindsides-democrats-sends-shocking-letter-to-pelosi-and-authorizes-s.html
Rumble Vide Channel: https://rumble.com/c/RestrictedRepublic
--------------------------------------
January 15th, 2021
By: Justus Knight!
Gab: https://gab.com/restrictedrepublic
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/restrictedrepublic
Codias: https://www.codias.com/profile/restrictedrepublic
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/RestrictedRepublic/posts
Restricted Republic: https://restrictedrepublic.com
REEDOM OF THE PRESS Must Continue! 14 Days FREE OFFER!!
Join www.restrictedrepublic.com now and you heard us right…14 Days, on us, to check it out absolutely for FREE!!
Now available on Roku, Apple, Android or Amazon apps!
On today’s broadcast:
Trump just blindsided the Democrats putting them into a self-destruct mode unlike anyone expected to see. A blazing letter was sent to Nancy Pelosi that details her and the Democrats biggest nightmare with lines drawn between them and China. If that wasn’t enough however, he then authorizes the release of a stack of documents that will turn the Democrats on one another…this is beyond classic Trump, this is truly a triggering of an absolute implosion of the Democrat party.
God Speed and God Bless,
Justus Knight
Join Us At The Following:
Referenced Sources:
https://www.usnews.com/news/national-news/articles/2021-01-14/national-guard-at-capitol-authorized-to-use-lethal-force-in-aftermath-of-mob
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2021/01/14/parler-claims-amazon-repeatedly-asked-if-president-donald-trump-joined-platform/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjsIdM9oL1w&;feature=youtu.be
https://redstate.com/jenvanlaar/2020/10/23/267736-n267736
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/11/17/2020-25459/addressing-the-threat-from-securities-investments-that-finance-communist-chinese-military-companies
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/comey-scoffs-at-barr-testimony-claims-surveillance-is-not-spying
https://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2018/05/stop-it-stefan-halper-wasnt-spying-on-trump/
https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/10/1862/1048/HALPER-SUBPOENA.jpg?ve=1&;tl=1
https://spectator.org/not-this-time/
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/jan/3/steele-dossier-was-hillary-clintons-insurance-poli/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/senate-intel-fbi-steele-dossier-russia-investigation-report
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/more-russiagate-documents-set-for-release-senate-source-says
https://meaww.com/who-is-john-sullivan-utah-activist-arrest-capitol-riot-anderson-cooper-interview
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ngDik0yCCk&;feature=emb_logo
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/text-letter-speaker-house-representatives-president-senate-011321/
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