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A Gray Stage (By Consent or Conquest) - A Documentary Film by Greg Fernandez Jr. (2019)
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42 views • October 09, 2021
"The mentality of the public is being used. When you follow a flag, you're gonna be manipulated. It's not like following a person, following an idea. You are following a country and whatever that country says to follow you're gonna do. It is morally reprehensible what we are doing. And if you don't fucking understand that yet you need to open your eyes because you are a slave for most insidious global agenda the mankind has ever known and you are directly responsible for that. At some point you have to realise that you're just a dog jumping through the hoops for the government". - David Crowley
A documentary about the mysterious death of fringe political filmmaker David Crowley, who was found shot to dead alongside members of his family in their suburban Minnesota home in January of 2015.
This material is a direct response to the allegations against David Crowley as the solely perpetrator of this horrendous crime.
Who was the real perpetrator? We may never know but all the traces lead undeniably to ....
This is it. Use the links below and draw your own conclusions now.
Greg Fernandez Jr. YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtmY1wC33P6nQeSC-Jns3Dg
Worldwide discussion website:
https://www.uglytruth.info/david-crowley-family-deaths/
A documentary about the mysterious death of fringe political filmmaker David Crowley, who was found shot to dead alongside members of his family in their suburban Minnesota home in January of 2015.
This material is a direct response to the allegations against David Crowley as the solely perpetrator of this horrendous crime.
Who was the real perpetrator? We may never know but all the traces lead undeniably to ....
This is it. Use the links below and draw your own conclusions now.
Greg Fernandez Jr. YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtmY1wC33P6nQeSC-Jns3Dg
Worldwide discussion website:
https://www.uglytruth.info/david-crowley-family-deaths/
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