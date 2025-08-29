BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ford Recalls 355,000 Trucks Over Dashboard Instrument Panel Failure
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
7 followers
35 views • 1 day ago

Ford Recalls 355,000 Trucks Over Dashboard Instrument Panel Failure

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Ford recalls over 355,000 F-150 and Super Duty pickup trucks from model years 2018 to 2022 due to dashboard instrument panel failures that could suddenly shut down critical displays. This defect poses crash risks if drivers lose access to speed and warning information. Owners will receive free replacement panels. Stay safe and check your vehicle with Ford and NHTSA notifications. Subscribe for ongoing recall alerts.

#FordRecall #F150Recall #TruckSafety #DashboardFailure #NHTSA #AutomotiveRecall #VehicleSafety #FordSuperDuty #RecallAlert

vehicle safetyford recallf-150 recallinstrument panel failuredashboard defectnhtsa recall 2025ford super dutytruck recallautomotive safety news
