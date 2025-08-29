© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ford Recalls 355,000 Trucks Over Dashboard Instrument Panel Failure
Description
Ford recalls over 355,000 F-150 and Super Duty pickup trucks from model years 2018 to 2022 due to dashboard instrument panel failures that could suddenly shut down critical displays. This defect poses crash risks if drivers lose access to speed and warning information. Owners will receive free replacement panels. Stay safe and check your vehicle with Ford and NHTSA notifications. Subscribe for ongoing recall alerts.
Hashtags
#FordRecall #F150Recall #TruckSafety #DashboardFailure #NHTSA #AutomotiveRecall #VehicleSafety #FordSuperDuty #RecallAlert