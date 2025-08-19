Joe Untamed with William Ramsey Unmasking MKUltra: Assassination Plots, and Patriot Firepower!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Get ready for an electrifying episode of Joe Untamed that’s about to shake the foundations of truth! Today, we’re diving headfirst into the shocking arrest of Nathalie Rose Jones—caught red-handed in D.C. on August 16 plotting to disembowel and murder President Trump after far-left rallies, as exposed by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro! But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. We’re unmasking the sinister legacy of MKUltra, the CIA’s 1950s mind control program, and its chilling ties to the July 13 Butler assassination attempt on Trump—could “programmed assassins” be at play? Buckle up for a wild ride as we connect the dots!
Joining Joe is the fearless William Ramsey—attorney, author (Prophet of Evil, Global Death Cult), and filmmaker (Occult Hollywood)—whose groundbreaking research into secret societies and hidden agendas will blow your mind! We’ll explore if MKUltra’s LSD experiments and hypnosis could explain today’s threats, whether the CIA still pulls these strings in 2025, and how it all links to Trump’s survival. Then, check out the jaw-dropping Trump Series firearms from DCF Guns—ARs and GLOCKs engraved with “Fight Fight Fight” and “Never Surrender” for patriots and collectors alike! Don’t miss this explosive showdown—tune in live and join the Untamed Nation today!
Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann
Support the Untamed Sponsors!
How Untamed can help protect YOUR savings! Learn more today at Untamedgold.com #goldcopartner
Join AMAC today for a complimentary 1-year membership, just for being part of
the Untamed family.
https://amac.us/secured/?utm_objective=membership_new
Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!
Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!
Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna Products
Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW
Text UNTAMED to 89517 to get notified when we go live!
Text/Data rates may apply. Reply STOP to stop, HELP for help