Where Is Heaven?

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Most People Look Upwards When Thinking Of Heaven.

Master Lama Rasaji Explains Terminology Used In Scripture And Today’s Science To Help Us Understand The Location Of Heaven.

Listen In To Learn More About Victimhood And How To Release It, So You Can Begin To Experience Heaven On Earth.

This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 42, Seek Ye First The Kingdom Of Heaven. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-42-seek-ye-first-the-kingdom-of-heaven/







☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community

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