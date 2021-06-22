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Predictive Programming: Amazon TV Series Had Scientists Create Sterilization Bio-weapon Hidden In Vaccine
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194 views • June 22, 2021
A scene from the Amazon produced UTOPIA 2020 series based on the graphic novel. Watch this report showing how close fiction mirrors reality. https://www.infowars.com/posts/doctors-raise-alarm-over-covid-vaccine-linked-to-infertility/
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60d12099d20baf1e413dbd05
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60d12099d20baf1e413dbd05
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