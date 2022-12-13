Create New Account
SOMETHING BLASPHEMOUS HAPPENED ON SINAI
Published 21 hours ago

Video From The Kirb Ministries Youtube Channel

Do We Really Need A New Ten Commandments For Climate Change? I Think Not.

Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. Galatians 6:7

THE ANGEL GABRIEL APPREARED TO JOSEPH IN A DREAM SAYINGMATTHEW 1:21

And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name JESUS: for he shall save his people from their sins.

GOSPEL OF JOHN

JOHN 1:17

For the law was given by Moses, [but] grace and truth came by Jesus Christ.

On November 13th in Egypt during the COP 27 conference numerous Governmental, Global, & Religious Interfaith Representatives met.  What is COP 27? “COP” stands for Conference of the Parties, with “parties” referring to the 197 nations that agreed to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in 1992.

Man-made climate change due to carbon dioxide emissions is a farce and tool to gain or usurp power into a one world globally-controlled entity named as the New World Order.  Those who read the Holy Scriptures understand this to be the Beast System of Babylon rising again and a throne/platform for the upcoming man of perdition the Anti-Christ to sit on.  


Keywords
popeblasphemycop two sevenyosef abramowitzclimate change religionten climate change commandments

