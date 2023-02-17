Create New Account
Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

Two natives of the Central Asian republics who Planned a Terrorist Attack at a Chemical industry enterprise were liquidated in the Kaluga region - FSB
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago |

Two natives of the Central Asian republics who planned a terrorist attack at a chemical industry enterprise were liquidated in the Kaluga region - FSB

The FSB prevented a terrorist attack in the Kaluga region - during the arrest, the suspects offered armed resistance

 Two people from the Central Asian republics were liquidated in the Kaluga region. They were planning a terrorist attack on a chemical industry enterprise.

The natives of Central Asia took an oath of allegiance to the "Islamic State"* and planned to leave for Syria after the terrorist attack


Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

