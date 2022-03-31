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SCHWAB calls on 'World Government' policymakers to embrace 'THE GREAT RESET' cons
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183 views • March 31, 2022
Prof. Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum, during a session titled 'Our World Today: Why Governments Must Act Now'

World governments must act in a spirit of unity and depend on collaboration to solve global problems such as climate change, trade and economic disruption, Professor Klaus Schwab Founder and Executive Chairman of World Economic Forum (WEF) said today during a keynote speech on the opening day of the World Government Summit (WGS2022) in Dubai.
Speaking in the Dubai Exhibition Centre at the Expo 2020 Dubai site during a session entitled "Our World Today, Why Government Must Act Now?", Schwab acknowledged that the government role is important in improving the impact of the world activities on global energy systems such as; food systems and supply chains.
Schwab, who called policymakers for "a great reset" during the pandemic, and for understanding their responsibility to work in collaborative ways and bring multilateral solutions for immediate challenges to manage and long-term global challenges through this global platform to build our future.
Schwab added, "The impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution accelerates global change in a much more comprehensive and faster way than previous industrial revolutions. Despite all the challenges, we have to uphold the responsibility we have towards the next generation through collaborations on a national and a global level. Our futures are intrinsically connected and that requires collaborative responses."
Schwab called on governments to adopt new technologies as well as develop the necessary ethical frameworks around those new technologies to ensure embracing human life and the society-oriented systems.
WGS 2022 brings together government leaders, ministers, senior officials, decision-, policymakers and specialists across economic, social, technological and financial sectors from around the world organized at Expo 2020 Dubai between 29th-30th March 2022 to share experiences, knowledge and ideas that contribute to promoting development and prosperity around the world to forge new models of agile governance.

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