An Apple a Day Keeps the SwiSS Away
Giureh - G-I-U-R-E-H
Published 19 hours ago

The 7 Apocalyptic hills of the Book of Revelations are in SwiSSyland, which is the only place in the world, where these 7 hills are also 7 Kings simultaneously, just as it prophesises in the Bible; and Switzerland also has 7 heads of state called the 7 Federal Councillors, who divide 10 Ministries amongs each other . . . . . The Beast with the 7 Heads and 10 Horns.

Keywords
apocalypseswitzerlandthe beast with 7 heads and 10 horns7 hills in book of revelations7 hills that are 7 kings

