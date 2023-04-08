An Apple a Day Keeps the SwiSS Away

The 7 Apocalyptic hills of the Book of Revelations are in SwiSSyland, which is the only place in the world, where these 7 hills are also 7 Kings simultaneously, just as it prophesises in the Bible; and Switzerland also has 7 heads of state called the 7 Federal Councillors, who divide 10 Ministries amongs each other . . . . . The Beast with the 7 Heads and 10 Horns.