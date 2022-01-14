Hunter Biden’s ex-wife Kathleen details cheating, drug abuse destroyed their marriage

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Hunter Biden’s ex-wife plans to break her silence about how his cheating and substance abuse destroyed their marriage in a new memoir that’s set for release during the lead-up to November’s critical midterm elections.
Kathleen Buhle’s “If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction, and Healing” is described by its publisher as a “page-turning and heartbreaking” account of “why she kept so much hidden — from her daughters and herself — for so many years.”
“When my marriage ended, I felt like I’d lost my sense of who I was,” Buhle told People magazine, which on Wednesday was first to report on the book.
“Anyone who has seen addiction ruin a relationship, or been through infidelity and divorce, can tell you how devastating it feels.
#HunterBiden #KathleenBuhle #JoeBiden