Thailand Drops A BOMBSHELL On Pfizer, They're PI*SED

MIRRORED from Redacted
Feb 4, 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ooYhDNX6Xy0
Top Thai officials are pulling off their gloves against Pfizer Bio N Tech and could become the first country in the world to Nullify the contracts between the government and Pfizer. Which would mean Pfizer would have to pay back billions of dollars because of their jabs to the Thai people.
