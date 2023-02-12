Create New Account
Thailand Drops A BOMBSHELL On Pfizer, They're PI*SED
Vigilent Citizen
Published 19 hours ago |

MIRRORED from Redacted

Feb 4, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ooYhDNX6Xy0 

Top Thai officials are pulling off their gloves against Pfizer Bio N Tech and could become the first country in the world to Nullify the contracts between the government and Pfizer. Which would mean Pfizer would have to pay back billions of dollars because of their jabs to the Thai people.

vaccineside effectsthailandpfizercovid 19

