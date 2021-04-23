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How to Get Monetized on YouTube in 30 Days in 2021 How To Make Money On YouTube
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12 views • April 23, 2021
In this video I reveal how to get monetized on YouTube fast and I present scenarios in which it could be possible to do so in 30 days. If you're looking to get in the YouTube partner program, monetize your YouTube channel, and start making money, then this video is for you.
The YouTube partner program, also known as the YPP, requires that you get 4,000 hours of watch time and 1,000 subscribers to be able to monetize your channel using something called AdSense. This video will show you how to potentially get AdSense approval fast.
💰 JOIN MY COURSE ►
https://bit.ly/2QkFEG6
FREE YOUTUBE TRAINING ►
https://bit.ly/2QkFEG6
The YouTube partner program, also known as the YPP, requires that you get 4,000 hours of watch time and 1,000 subscribers to be able to monetize your channel using something called AdSense. This video will show you how to potentially get AdSense approval fast.
💰 JOIN MY COURSE ►
https://bit.ly/2QkFEG6
FREE YOUTUBE TRAINING ►
https://bit.ly/2QkFEG6
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