NO REGULATION NO VIOLATION Peggy Hall

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www.thehealthyamerican.org
No regulation -- No violation!
The governor didn't "shut down" any businesses. The businesses shut down because they didn't understand that there is no law or regulation to change their way of operating. No business is under any lawful authority to require masks, distancing or any other oppressive policies. And -- they do not need to fear getting their license pulled -- because there is NO REGULATION that requires masks or any of this other nonsense. PERIOD. Places of public accommodation are prohibited from denying entry to anyone based on their appearance -- PERIOD.
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