Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Your Own Personal Revolution Pt 3: Establish a Territory
channel image
Neroke-5
9 Subscribers
12 views
Published 16 hours ago

It all starts with you. This is the next phase after you've acknowledged and admitted the situation in terms of yourself and the big picture. This is about you figuring out yourself, where you are in relation to the situation around you and where you'll have to start in terms of putting your foot down, or making changes. At this point, we're still talking about you here. What are your boundaries? What will you have to do now? What are your responsibilities? Your beliefs? figure yourself out it's one thing to know and accept the situation. Making changes around it though? That requires an actual plan

Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605


https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation

https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5


https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCop0fVCifgnfCiUiNpLE8Jw

https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/714013773626613760/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke2020/

Keywords
freedomnewsrevolutionred pillmentalitymanosphereterritory

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket