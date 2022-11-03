Ukraine Update Nov 3, 2022

⚡️SITREP

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the enemy, with two battalions, reinforced by foreign mercenaries, made an attempt to attack in the direction of Yagodnoye, Nikolayevka, Orlyanka of the Kharkov region and Kuzemovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

The enemy was driven back to initial positions by fire and actions of Russian troops. Up to 150 Ukrainian personnel and mercenaries, six tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles, and 10 vehicles were eliminated.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, Russian troops employed long-range artillery, ground attack and army aircraft to fire on the enemy at distant approaches. Attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to attack in the direction of Makeyevka, Ploshchanka, and Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic) were foiled. As a result, about 250 Ukrainian personnel were neutralized, as well as two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, five pickup trucks, and two motor vehicles.

◽️In Nikolayev–Krivoy Rog direction, the Russian troops impeded the AFU's attempts to break through in the directions of Ishchenka, Bruskinskoe, Sukhanovo, and Pyatikhatki (Kherson region). The enemy has been driven back to initial positions by fire and decisive actions of Russian troops. There were 105 Ukrainian servicemen neutralized, two tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, and seven motor vehicles destroyed.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralized the command post of the 15th regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine in the area of Kirovsk of the Donetsk People's Republic, as well as 73 artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 169 areas.

💥 During the counter-battery fight, a platoon of Uragan MLRS of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was eliminated in the area of Malye Prokhody (Kharkov region).

💥 Fighter aviation has shot down one MiG-29 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Paseka (Kharkov region).

💥 During the day, 24 projectiles were shot down in the air, including 14 HIMARS rockets in the areas of Antonovka and Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region) as well as 10 Olkha and Uragan rockets in the areas of Makeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chernobayevka (Kherson region).

In addition, 2 American HARM anti-radiation missiles were eliminated near Antonovka (Kherson region).

- Russian Defense Ministry







