Watch & Discuss Here: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/freedom-truth/trump-it-doesn-t-get-bigger-election-sting-meri-on-hearing-from-god-b2t-show-jul-15-2026

Trump "It Doesn't Get Bigger" when asked about his address on Thursday night. Could this be the Great Election Sting? Or as many predict, is he going to steer clear of the election machine fraud? After the show Rick will teach about Hearing from God from Meri Crouley's experience.





Sponsor: Red Light Therapy Mat bundle: https://exodusstrong.com/pages/family-exclusive?code=B2T

Total Body Reset!





FaithNFreedom Made National News Again: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/announcements/we-made-national-news-press-coverage-july-8-2026





Recent B2T Teaching: Stacy Whited — Come to Me for Explicit Directions

https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/faith-blogs-discussions/day-3-stacy-whited-come-to-me-for-explicit-directions





New Episodes:🔥 Today's Truth Drops Are Here — Watch Before They Disappear | July 14, 2026 https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/announcements/faithnfreedom-tv-new-episodes-july-14-2026

Recent Rick’s Alone Time with God: Those of you who have been fooled by the evil one. Learn and turn away quickly. https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/words-from-the-lord/learn-and-turn-away-quickly





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