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Can States Arrest Federal Agents?
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8 views • July 22, 2020
With federal agents descending on Portland - and promises of the same in more cities - there seems to be increasing calls for locals to interpose against the feds. And a Philadelphia DA even promised criminal charges against federal agents for kidnapping. Is this just talk? Can it even be done?
Path to Liberty: July 22, 2020
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Path to Liberty: July 22, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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