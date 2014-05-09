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Archive - May 9, 2014 in Mariupol. Residents of this historically Russian city went out without weapons to Stop the Armored Vehicles of the Nazis. 050922
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240 views • May 09, 2022
Archive: May 9, 2014 in Mariupol. Residents of this historically Russian city went out without weapons to stop the armored vehicles of the Nazis. It was then that for the first time, “blackshirts” appeared in the city, which later made up the backbone of the gang that we know today as the Azov Regiment. Now Ukrodevils are sitting in the dungeon and their days are numbered. And the historically Russian Mariupol will celebrate Victory Day once again!!!
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